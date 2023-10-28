WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating three young girls.
According to the Westfield Police Department, Maci Ryan, Melanie Mendez, and Yamari Lassalle have been reported missing.
It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.