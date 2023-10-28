WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating three young girls.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Maci Ryan, Melanie Mendez, and Yamari Lassalle have been reported missing.

Westfield Police Department

It is being asked that if anyone has information, contact the Westfield Police Department at (413)-562-5411.