WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing adult man.
According to police, Robert Hayden Jr. is currently missing, and is dealing with a traumatic brain injury. Police also add that Hayden will not show any outward signs of this.
If you have any information regarding Robert’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Westfield Police Department at 413 562-5411.
