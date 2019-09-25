1  of  2
Westfield Police seeking video camera footage in connection with Stanley Park murder

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help finding video camera footage in connection with a homicide that occurred at Stanley Park last week. 

The Westfield Police Department told 22News they are looking for anyone who has video cameras on the streets highlighted in red on the map below, facing the street or sidewalk, from residents they have not already interviewed. 

Photo: Westfield Police Department

They want footage from the afternoon of Wednesday, September 18 through the afternoon of Thursday, September 19, that could help them with their investigation into the death of a Southwick teen. 

Anyone with footage from that time period in the specific areas on the map is asked to call the Westfield Detective Bureau at (413) 572-6400

