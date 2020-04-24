Westfield police surprise retired officer battling cancer with parade

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department paid tribute to a retired officer battling stomach cancer by surprising him with a parade in his neighborhood Thursday.

22News viewer Danielle sent in the video of the parade for her uncle James Duperault. Danielle said her uncle was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer a few months ago.

Thursday afternoon the police department decided to pay tribute to Duperault’s years as an officer as well as his battle on cancer by having a parade in his neighborhood

Duperault was an officer for Westfield Police for 32 years and spent 20 years as a correctional officer in Connecticut.

