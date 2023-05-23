WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is warning residents of a potential scheme going around claiming a noise mitigation program.

Homeowners in Westfield have been contacted regarding the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport’s FAA Part 150 Noise Mitigation Program which includes replacing doors, windows, and HVAC systems. However, police say that representatives from the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport Management or the on-call consultants, Jones Payne Group, are not going to homes regarding the noise mitigation program.

If you are approached by someone regarding the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport Noise Mitigation Program, contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 and Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport at 413-572-6275.