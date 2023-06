WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield has postponed their Fireworks for Freedom that was scheduled for Sunday due to weather.

According to the City of Westfield, the forecast for Sunday night has led the city to postpone the fireworks that were going to take place at 5:00 p.m.

There is no word on when the fireworks will be rescheduled too. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.