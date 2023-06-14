WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of June, LGBTQ+ Pride continues to be observed and celebrated across western Massachusetts.

Wednesday night in Westfield, the Westfield Pride Alliance held a special panel discussion to share stories and experiences living life as a person within the LGBTQ+ community. It also launches their annual ‘PRIDE Speaks’ Campaign.

Each panel member was invited to introduce their organization, its purpose and its current efforts serving the community. Wednesday night’s focus was on catering to LGBTQ+ resources for all walks of life ranging from middle-school age to older communities. It was also focused on having a unique conversation about the Pride Community.