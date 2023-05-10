WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Pride is continuing to move forward after a city councilor made comments against the LGBTQ+ community during a vote to recognize pride month in the city.

Westfield Pride is hoping to offer education on the LGBTQ+ community while putting together a bigger and better celebration than years past.

Last Thursday, the city council voted 9 to 3 recognizing pride month in the city. However, during that meeting Ward One Councilor Nick Morganelli made multiple comments about the LGBTQ+ community, suggesting they were harmful to children. He also asked for a list of the contributions members of the community have made for the city of Westfield.

Kathi Bradford is a member of Westfield Pride. She said she should not have to justify her existence in her community and despite the councilor’s words, Westfield Pride will continue to celebrate this June.

“We have a list of things where people can come and learn and whether you’re supportive, or you’re an ally. Whether you’re a member of our community or just want to know what’s going on we invite you all to Pride 2023,” said Bradford.

As for events coming up in June in Westfield, there will be a flag raising in front of city hall and a panel discussion featuring Justice John Greaney who helped make gay marriage legal in Massachusetts, the first state to do so. They’re also planning to have pride events for seniors and children.