Westfield Public Schools announce end of “Blizzard Bags”

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you live in Westfield here’s some news your kids might be happy to hear, Westfield Public School announced that it’s ending “Blizzard Bags.”

They announced the pilot program will end after the 2019-2020 school year.

Blizzard bags are an alternative to the traditional snow day. Students would take home work to complete during the snow day, so the school doesn’t have to make up the school day in June.

Here’s part of that statement the school posted Sunday morning:

“While the previous locally-approved programs may be implemented as needed through school year 2019-2020, districts and schools should take care to implement these in a manner that is consistent with state and federal law. As a result, The 2019-2020 school year will be the last year that Westfield Public Schools will use Blizzard Bags. Westfield Public Schools

They said their decision was based on ” the review of the development and implementation of these programs.”