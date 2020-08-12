Westfield Public Schools decide on phased reopening

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve been seeing some school districts in western Massachusetts opt immediately for a hybrid plan, but Westfield Public Schools is going with a phased reopening plan.

They’ve split up their first phase, into three parts: A, B, and C.

In Phase 1 A, only technical students would come to school for the start of the school year. All other students would learn from home.

Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said students at Westfield Technical Academy will be allowed to come back for the first day, on September 14. He said it’s because people at the high school can easily social distance.

In Phase 1 B, high needs students would return to school, and kindergarten and first-grade students could come back in for Phase 1 C.

Superintendent Czaporowski told 22News the recent data reported on COVID-19 is a real concern for schools.

“[He] wants schools to open yet he’s reducing the number of people in an indoor space,” Czaporowski said. “I understand there’s an exception, but I also know there are people who think students aren’t carriers and don’t get sick, but that’s not what we are seeing now. We are seeing a vast number of students getting sick with COVID.”

Czaporoski told 22News they wouldn’t consider moving to a hybrid plan until Phase 2. In the meantime, he said all students at home will have a Chromebook to learn remotely.