Westfield Public Schools returning to hybrid learning

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield School Committee decided Thursday night that Westfield Public Schools will return to a hybrid learning model.

According to Westfield Public Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, the committee received an update from the City of Westfield’s Health Department and decided that they will again begin to phase in students for in-person learning.

Westfield is among 31 western Massachusetts communities that are at high risk for COVID-19 and have reported more than 25 COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days. As of Thursday, Westfield currently has a total of 1,949 positive cases and 402 within the last 14 days. Their test positivity rate within the last 14 days is 9.16%.

On Tuesday, January 19, Westfield Technical Academy students in grades 9 and 12 will attend school for their career technical education programs only and students in grades 10 and 11 will return on Monday, January 25.

Students enrolled in special education high needs programs, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Essential Learning Skills, Developmental Learning Program, QUEST, RISE, Language Learning Disability, and the East Mountain Transition Program, will also resume daily in-person instruction on January 19, 2021.

Czaporowski said the goal is to return to the full hybrid learning model, but they can only reach that objective if students and families continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

“It is important to remember that if your child is not feeling well, please do not send them to school,” Czaporowski said.

The School Committee will be meeting again on Thursday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m. to determine the next steps.