Westfield Public Schools switch to full remote learning

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students in the Westfield Public School system are switching to fully remote learning beginning Friday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent of Schools, Stefan Czaporowski, attributed the move to an increase in COVID-19 cases in their schools and the community at large.

Czaporowski said the decision was made following consultation with the city’s health and school departments.

Please know that this was a difficult decision to make. We know that our students need to be in school. But the increase in COVID cases not only in our schools but also in our community are of legitimate concern. I do want to commend parents and students that followed CDC guidelines, which allowed our schools to be open this long. In hindsight, had anyone had said that we were going to make it to almost Christmas when the school year began, I would have said that it was at the very least overly optimistic. Superintendent of Schools, Stefan Czaporowski

The district will remain remote through Tuesday, January 18.

You can reach out to public schools officials with any questions or concerns, the superintendent said.