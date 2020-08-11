Westfield Public Schools to begin hybrid learning for students in fall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Public School’s committee has announced students will be returning to school this fall based on a survey completed by parents, students, and staff.

According to the school committee, students will be operating under a hybrid learning model after 65 percent of responses voted in favor compared to 18 percent who were in favor of remote learning. The hybrid learning model is broken up into the following phases:

Phase 1 – High needs students (Primary Disability), CTE shop students, Fort Meadow students, and Kindergarten

Phase 2 – Grades K, 1, 5, 7, and 9 hybrid

Phase 3 – All students return to a full hybrid model

Phase 4 – All students return to school because a vaccine or treatment is readily available

Hybrid learning allows students to engage in in-person learning as well as remote learning. Students will be placed in cohorts A, B, or A and B. ‘A’ represents weeks 1 and 3, ‘B’ represents weeks 2 and 4, and ‘A’+’B’ is every week.

Westfield Public Schools are working to purchase the necessary supplies and PPE to ensure every staff member and each student is protected. Westfield Public schools are also in collaboration with bus companies that will follow DESE health and safety protocols including the use of masks, distancing, ventilation, seat assignments, and frequent hand sanitizing.

During Phase 1, meals will be delivered to children in schools as needed. Grab and go meals will continue to be provided for remote learners. While operating under the hybrid model, each school will develop a plan for hybrid in-person food services based on space and staffing.

Westfield Public Schools Calendar

Students in grades 1-12 will begin their first day back to school Monday, September 14. Pre-K and Kindergarten will start on Monday, September 21.