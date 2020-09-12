Westfield Purple Heart Trail honors service, sacrifice of local veterans

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Westfield Purple Heart Trail organization honored more than 4,200 veterans buried in the eight cemeteries in the city of Westfield Saturday.

Purple Heart Trail members are known for making sure there’s a flag at each of the veteran’s grave sites throughout the year.

Saturday, at Westfield’s Pine Hill Cemetery, members placed a weather-proof decal on the upper-left hand side of each veteran’s grave stone. It’s a project that’s expected to take several months to complete.

“Our purpose is to ensure that the public never forgets the trials and tribulations that our military went through and especially those awarded the Purple Heart,” Bob Ragon, treasurer of Westfield Purple Heart Trail told 22News.

Since 1932, more than 1.8 million people who were killed in action or wounded fighting for their country have received the Purple Heart.