Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Westfield reaches over 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every day, positive COVID-19 cases have increased in Westfield. As of Saturday morning, the city now has over 100 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the city’s website, 108 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There were 95 positive cases Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 8,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 154 deaths. Hampden County has a total of 546 confirmed cases which is the most for western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories