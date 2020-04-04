Westfield reaches over 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every day, positive COVID-19 cases have increased in Westfield. As of Saturday morning, the city now has over 100 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the city’s website, 108 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There were 95 positive cases Friday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday, there are now 8,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 154 deaths. Hampden County has a total of 546 confirmed cases which is the most for western Massachusetts.