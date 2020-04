WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield has officially reached over 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the city’s website, a total of 208 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There were just 171 positive cases last week.

The latest Massachusetts Department of Public Health report shows there are now 26,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 844 deaths. Hampden County has a total of 1,694 confirmed cases which is the most in western Massachusetts.