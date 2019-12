WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield has been reimbursed by the U.S. Air Force for taxpayer dollars spent treating PFAS contaminated water.

The Air Force agreed to reimburse the 1.3 million dollars spent in September and the money was officially received by the city on Tuesday.

Westfield’s water was initially contaminated by firefighting foam from Barnes Air National Guard Base.

A multi-million dollar filtration system was covered by the city’s taxpayers.