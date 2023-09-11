WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sons of Erin in Westfield continued their annual tradition of remembering three of their own who died during the September 11th attacks.

The city of Westfield, remembering their own that they lost on that tragic day, when families in the community suffered a monumental loss.

“9/11 silenced their voices but not their message, we may no longer touch their hands, but we celebrate their good work and we will never forget their love,” says one priest.

Tara Shea Creamer, Daniel Trant, and Brian Murphy, taken too soon.

Katie Shea, a family member of Tara Shea Creamer, telling 22News, “Many of our memories fade, but this one never does, the pain, the loss, and the grief remain despite the passage of time.”

As time goes on, The Sons of Erin holding this memorial each year, as a way for the community to cope. Patrick Murphy telling us, “The first few years were very sad, but lately the last few years now, it kind of become a celebration of life.”

A celebration of life for those three Westfield residents who were so proud of their Irish heritage.

Shea adding, “When can choose to focus on the devastation and this can leave us angry, and fearful, or we can choose to focus on love.”