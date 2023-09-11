WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield family members of lost loved ones and city officials gathered at the 9/11 monument for a wreath laying ceremony.

Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks against the United States, where thousands of people were killed, three of the victims who lost their lives were from Westfield:

Tara Creamer

Brian Murphy

Daniel Trant

22News spoke with Ann Murphy Fraro from Westfield who lost her brother Brian Murphy, “It’s just so meaningful to have the community where we grew up and love keep their memories alive. Our family has been in Westfield since the mid 1800’s and its very important to us that these memories stay alive.”

She told 22News that Westfield has been supportive of 9/11 victims through building the monument, having the wreath laying and the annual remembrance ceremony and reception service at Sons of Erin.