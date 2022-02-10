WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Board of Health announced Thursday the citywide indoor mask mandate has been rescinded, effective immediately.

The Board of Health met Wednesday and unanimously voted in favor of removing the mask mandate for all indoor public places in Westfield. An indoor mask mandate went into effect on December 20 after the city began seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said if the COVID-19 trends continue in Springfield, the citywide mask mandate would likely end on February 28. Several towns like Amherst, East Longmeadow, Greenfield, Holyoke and others still have an indoor mask mandate in effect.