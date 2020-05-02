1  of  3
Breaking News
State Police investigating shooting on Rt. 291 in Springfield Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,846 deaths, 66,263 COVID-19 cases total Arrest made in deadly shooting in Chicopee; victim identified

Westfield resident receives special 91st birthday parade

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends of Marie Richard gathered in Westfield Saturday to celebrate her birthday and good health.

Richard was released from the hospital just in time for her 91st birthday.

This year’s hospital stay, after another major health scare last year have paraders more than enough to celebrate.

“It feels good to be loved. and I love them too,” she told 22News.

Saturday’s surprise party was a success. It even featured an appearance from Richard’s favorite celebrity, Mr. Elvis Presley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today