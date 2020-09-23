Westfield resident talks about his diagnosis of prostate cancer

Hampden County
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is Fund the Future Day here at 22News and we’re raising money to make sure that life-saving cancer research can continue during COVID-19 and in the years beyond.

Typically, the American Cancer Society raises money through a nationwide series of Relay for Life events. This year, we are taking matters into our own hands.

22News talks to Bob Desmarais, a Westfield resident whose fight against cancer showed him just how powerful a community could be and exactly what we are raising money to support.

