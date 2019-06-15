Westfield residents celebrate Flag Day at community event

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members gathered for a Flag Day standout event Friday evening.

Participants came together between the bridges in downtown Westfield to wave American flags and celebrate the holiday.

Senator Don Humason told 22News he’s been holding the standout for years to bring people together to celebrate our country.

He said, “We’ve been doing this every year on flag day. Just come out, bring their flags, remind everyone how great our country is. It’s a Friday, the start of a busy weekend, and we still had a lot of people coming out, so I’m glad to see that.”

Sen. Humason also collects old or tattered American flags at the event every year, to be given to a local veterans organization for a proper retirement ceremony.