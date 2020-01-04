Westfield residents concerned about the rising cost of recycling

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 2020 is just a few days old and there’s already a developing crisis facing taxpayers in western Massachusetts.

Public Works directors from the neighboring cities conferred in Westfield this afternoon. They’re concerned with the expected rise in the cost of recycling.

Up until the end of the year, the various communities disposed of recyclables through their contract with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. But things have changed.

Christopher Cignoli, Springfield director of public works told 22News, “There’s no commodities market out there for a lot of these materials to go away, and right now, there’s a big issue in these communities and now you have to pay to get rid of this recycling.”

Cignoli revealed it’s conceivable Springfield taxpayers might face a one million dollar budget item to pay for recycling unless the cities can find a more equitable solution to the pending recycling costs.

Westfield Mayor-elect Don Humason hosted the DPW conference held in his office complex. Humason will be sworn in as Westfield’s Mayor on Monday.