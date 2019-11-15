Westfield residents seeing high bills as water department replaces old meters

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Water Department is replacing old water meters in residential homes, to newer digital ones.

Since the switch-over, some residents told 22News they’ve seen their bills increase.

The water department said that’s largely due to the new digital meters reading water usage more accurately than the old ones. So far, 7,000 homes have been upgraded.

The Water Department still needs to tackle 4,000 more homes. The assistant director of Westfield Public Works explained the difference between the old meters and the new ones.

Francis Cain said, “The meter because it was mechanical takes a certain amount of water and a certain amount of force to capture and actually make the register move. So, there could be depending on how low a flow that was that it might not be captured that whereas this the new meters capture everything that goes through it.”

Cain said taxpayer money isn’t paying for the upgrades. Instead, the water department is using a $2-million bond to pay for the upgrades.

Here’s something interesting: Cain said residents should check their toilets to see if they’re leaking. Turns out – that’s the number one cause of a high-water bill.