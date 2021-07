WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rain over the weekend brought both flash flooding and river flooding to areas across Western Massachusetts.

The Westfield River was high Sunday, reaching moderate flood stages and continues to be at risk for flooding Monday morning.

A flood warning for South Central Hampden County is in effect until 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. Areas affected include Westfield, Agawam, West Springfield and Southwick.