Westfield salon gives free makeovers to cancer survivors

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of cancer survivors received the full beauty treatment Sunday free of charge at a Westfield Hair Salon.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, an appropriate time for the owner of Vivid Hair salon and Spa to treat 35 Cancer survivors with custom makeovers.

Vivid Hair Salon’s owner, Basia Belz, told 22News she’s giving back in honor of her grandmother, a victim of Cancer.

“I’ve had my grandmother pass away from Cancer. I know how my family had to deal with that,” said Belz. “The pain and suffering we went through, she went through. When I do things like this. I do it in honor of her.”

Some two dozen volunteers were only too happy to help the Vivid hair salon owner provide a memorable day for these women who had survived their Cancer ordeal.