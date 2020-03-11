Westfield school being disinfected after staff may have been exposed to coronavirus

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Public school officials are working to disinfect a classroom Wednesday after learning a staff member may have been in contact with someone exposed to the coronavirus.

Westfield Superintendent of Schools Stefan Czaporowski told 22News the staff member is a teacher at the Intermediate School located at 350 Southampton Road. As a precaution, their classroom has been shut down and disinfected.

The school’s custodial staff is also working to sanitize and disinfect the entire school building as they plan to open Thursday morning. Czaporowski said a robocall was made to parents after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after learning the report.

Westfield Schools Superintendent Czaporowski released the statement below:

I want to reassure parents, students, and staff that we are working closely with the City of Westfield Health Department and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. We are following all their recommendations in this situation and will continue to do so moving forward.

Anyone who would like more information on the procedures being taken is asked to contact the City of Westfield Health Department at (413) 572-6210.

