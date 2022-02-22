WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield School Committee voted to rescind the district mask policy, and made mask-wearing voluntary.

According to a statement shared with WWLP by Westfield Public Schools, the change goes into effect February 28th. This change also applies to all extracurricular activities, including athletics. The change does not affect the federal mandate which requires masks on all public transportation including school busses.

While the mandate has been lifted, students who wish to wear masks are still supported in their individual decisions.

Governor Baker announced earlier this month that Massachusetts will lift school face covering requirements on February 28. However, individual districts can still issue a mandate.