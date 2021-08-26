Westfield selected as location for $2.7 billion data center project

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New bragging rights for the city of Westfield, after being chosen as the location of a $2.7 billion project.

The project is a data center campus. Data centers are used to store critical applications and information for other companies and organizations. The proposed center would be located at an empty site north of the city, west of Route 10.

“It’s going to benefit Springfield, our neighbors in west side and Holyoke and Agawam, all the towns around Westfield. But I also think it’s going to help the entire region. The northeast of the country stands to benefit from having this here,” Westfield Mayor Donald Humason told 22News.

Mayor Humason is a huge supporter of the proposed data center. If all goes through, he believes this is an ideal way to bring economic growth to the area. The nature of the data center’s work won’t cause a nuisance, there will be no pollution or noise, that can come with other business.

The benefits don’t stop at just jobs, the scale of this project would benefit the local economy for years to come. It’s likely other companies would choose western Massachusetts, just to be close by to a data hub.

According to the mayor, the developers chose Westfield for a few reasons. For example, the city is located a reasonable distance from some of the largest cities in the country, Boston and New York. Additionally, the access to electricity since Westfield has its own municipal gas and electricity and is serviced by Eversource.

22News asked a local resident about their thoughts on the proposed plan.

“As far as the place building up a little? I don’t think it would hurt. because there’s not a lot out there really on that side of town,” he said. “And I don’t think it would make people’s day of life that much different.”

If the project gets the go-ahead from all parties involved, construction would begin in 2023.