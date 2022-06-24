WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was a perfect night to enjoy a game of baseball in western Massachusetts!

The Westfield Starfires played Friday night at Bullens Field and among the fans in the stands are our local military members. The Starfires holding military appreciation night, offering free admissions to all veterans and active military members.

Friday’s game was against the Pittsfield Suns. In addition to several other tributes to our service members, the Starfires sported some new duds- special uniforms honoring the 104th Fighter Wing. Fans in attendance also received a free ticket for bringing canned goods to be donated to One Call Away in Southwick.

The foundation aids veterans suffering from PTSD.