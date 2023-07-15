WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires baseball team broke records Friday on Military Appreciation night.

Friday, in a back and fourth battle, Luke Yuhasz landed two of the biggest hits and Nick Serce delivered the knockout blow with his franchise-record 10th home run of the season. The Westfield Starfires defeated the Brockton Rox 8 to 5 in front of 1104 fans at Billy Bullens Field.

Westfield’s next three games are slated to be on the road, with a doubleheader Saturday in Pittsfield. Then the team returns home Tuesday, July 18 to face the Nashua Silver Knights at 6:30 p.m.