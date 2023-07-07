WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Starfires unveiled some new commemorative threads Friday morning, honoring their hometown 104th Fighter Wing.

Barnes Air National Guard base hosted the team for an event to debut the uniforms which recognizes the incoming F-35 Lightning jets in 2026. The Columbia Blue uniforms feature a stylized version of the futuristic plane.

22News spoke with team manager Kyle Dembroski about the partnership, “I think it speaks to our community involvement. Barnes is a big part of Westfield and the surrounding communities. We want to be able to represent them both on and off the field, so to be able to be on the field with that jersey is really special and something we don’t take for granted.”

The uniforms will make their official on-field debut on July 14, when the Starfires host the Brockton Rox.