Westfield Starfires return to baseball with opener at Bullens Field

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baseball is back in western Massachusetts!

The Westfield Starfires held their home opener at Bullens Field Wednesday night.

The Starfires took on the Worcester Bravehearts in front of a limited number of spectators. Coaches and umpires were wearing masks as well as players not actively participating.

The Starfires’ opening day was postponed a number of times, but under state and league guidelines they are finally able to play their full schedule.

Evan Moorehouse, director of Baseball Operations told 22News, “You won’t see any high-fives or not spitting and we’ve harped pretty hard on our guys to really go by the guidelines and still be able to play baseball so it will still be baseball at heart but there will definitely be some different aspects to it that might look a little quirky.”

The Starfires are a part of the futures collegiate baseball league which is a summer league for college baseball players.

It’s the only collegiate summer baseball league that will be played in New England this summer.