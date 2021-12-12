Westfield State campus police conclude stuff-the-cruiser campaign

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the time of year when stuffing a police cruiser is a Christmas season tradition to help the less fortunate.

The Westfield State University community was very generous during this week’s 20th annual Campus Police Stuff-the-Cruiser campaign. The drive benefits victims of domestic violence by way of the local YWCA.

The campus police department teams up with the Springfield YWCA to collect unwrapped toys, winter clothing, and toiletries.

Sunday was the final day of the collection.