WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University’s football team helps support a student who lost his home due to a fire.

A fire in Enfield on Tuesday, October 18, left 12 people without a home, including the Torres family. The oldest son, Jordan Torres is a 21-year-old scholar-athlete who plays for the Westfield State football team. This season, he was named one of the team captains and has been known for his hard work, commitment, and love of competition, playing in all three phases of the game, as noted by his coaches. Unfortunately, Jordan and his family lost everything in the fire.

Coach Ken Melanson, an assistant football coach at Westfield State University, spoke with 22News about the situation. “Jordan’s teammates and the entire Owls football community have been supporting him and his family with financial support and donations as 5 siblings and his mom’s belongings were all destroyed,” Melanson told us. “We are all so grateful nobody was hurt physically but know that Jordan and his family will have a place to call home again soon as the holiday season approaches.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to assist the Torres family in their time of need. The campaign, which aims to raise $20,000 to help the Torres family recover, has already gained substantial support. As of now, it has collected nearly $12,000.

While the fire took away their home and possessions, the unwavering support from teammates and the community ensures that the Torres family will not face these difficulties alone.