WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University has announced the appointment of Ali Salehi as the new chair of its Board of Trustees. Additionally, Melissa Alvarado and Gloria B. Williams have been elected as vice-chair and secretary, respectively. The university also welcomed Daniel Currier as the student trustee for the upcoming academic year.

Ali Salehi, a resident of Ipswich, brings a wealth of experience to the position as the managing director of Hansen Engineering and Machinery Co., Inc. He has previously served on the boards of the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, the Westfield State University Foundation, and the Westfield Redevelopment Authority.

Ali Saheli (Courtesy of Westfield State University)

Salehi is currently a trustee of Suffield Academy and has held the position of vice-chair at the Baystate Health Foundation. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an M.S. in engineering management from Western New England University.

Melissa Alvarado, from Westfield, has been elected as vice-chair. She is an assistant vice president in strategic planning and delivery at MassMutual Financial Group. Alvarado has a strong background in finance and compliance, having also worked in MassMutual’s information technology organizations.

Melissa Alvarado (Courtesy of Westfield State University)

Alvarado has previously served as the clerk of the Westfield State Foundation and held positions in the Westfield State Alumni Association Executive Council. She has earned a B.S. in business administration from Westfield State in 1999, an M.B.A. in finance from Western New England University, and an executive certification in leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame.

Gloria B. Williams, a resident of Springfield, has been elected as secretary. She is an educational consultant and leadership mentor, having spent 21 years as a master principal for Springfield Public Schools. Williams received the 2019 Education Legacy Achievement Award from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for her exceptional service in education.

Gloria B. Williams (Courtesy of Westfield State University)

Williams is also the president of the counseling firm Coalition of Experienced Black Educators, Inc. and the newly elected president of the Board of Directors for Families Against Violence. Additionally, she holds a B.S. in education from Westfield State College and a Certificate in Advanced Graduate Studies, a M.Ed. and a Ed.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Daniel Currier, a junior from Attleboro, has been elected as the student trustee for the 2023-24 academic year. Majoring in accounting and finance with minors in economics and English, Currier previously held the position of vice president for Finance in Westfield State’s Student Government Association.

Daniel Currier (Courtesy of Westfield State University)

Currier is actively involved on campus as the President of the Accounting Club, a campus tour guide, new student orientation leader, and peer tutor. Additionally, Daniel is a Commonwealth Honors Scholar and has been recognized with the Executive Excellence Award from the Westfield State University Student Government Association.

With this newly appointed board chair, officer positions, and student trustee, Westfield State is poised to continue its commitment to excellence in education and leadership.