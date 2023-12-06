SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – College students pursuing a career in education at Westfield State University joined forces with Springfield International Charter School students in the classroom.

The goal of this program is to provide elementary students with exposure to the college environment, while offering university students valuable in-classroom experience to prepare them as future educators

Throughout the school year, Westfield State students conducted numerous in classroom activities and lessons for students in grades K through 5 at Springfield International Charter School, with the goal of putting learning into action.

Professor of Education Laurie Risler, tells 22News, “For me, my goal for every student sees themselves as being capable of becoming a college student and that’s available to every student. And that they can achieve that.”

This collaboration puts an emphasis on early college programs. They want to plant this seed of higher education and allow it to grow and develop over the years

“Not every student has family that has been to college and I think that opportunity to get in a college campus, meet college students, take a college course, and present in this space,” Risler added. “I hope it makes them feel like that they can come and do this and be apart of any college campus when they get to be that age.”

Two students from each grade visited Westfield state on Wednesday, they were able to experience college life for a day, they attended a lecture, ate at the dining hall and even

delivered presentations about what they learned.

Student Kyle Jones told 22News, “I think it gives them the possibility of college since you’re here now you know you can make it. It’s a reality instead of a far fetch dream type thing.”

They want these elementary students to remember that college is a fun place to be

and take away the desire to learn more.