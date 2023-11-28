WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a heartwarming initiative, Westfield State University Advanced Public Relations students are spearheading a campaign titled “Stick Together with Rick’s Place Where Hope Scores Big.”

The goal is to raise awareness and funds for Rick’s Place, a non-profit that has been a pillar of support for grieving children, aged five to 18, and their families since its establishment in 2007. Headquartered in Wilbraham, Rick’s Place extends its grief support programs to families across western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

Courtesy of Westfield State News

The campaign, led by Westfield State students, will host multiple events to create awareness and collect donations for a Cricut Maker and Foldable Floor Chairs, enhancing the support provided to youth in need. The students aim to involve the community in these events, featuring games and raffles with prizes including a Stanley Cup tumbler, Apple AirPods, and more. The events are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, December 2, 5:35 p.m. : Westfield State Hockey game versus UMass Dartmouth at Amelia Park Arena, 21 S Broad Street, Westfield.

: Westfield State Hockey game versus UMass Dartmouth at Amelia Park Arena, 21 S Broad Street, Westfield. Tuesday, December 5, 11-12 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. : Tim and Jeanne’s Dining Commons, Westfield State University, 577 Western Avenue, Westfield.

: Tim and Jeanne’s Dining Commons, Westfield State University, 577 Western Avenue, Westfield. Saturday, December 9, 12-5 p.m.: Outside Target in the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke.

The social media campaign, hosted on @hopescoresbig, will use hashtags #hopescoresbig and #goalsforsupport to further amplify awareness.

Theresa Ross, Executive Director for Rick’s Place, expressed gratitude, stating, “Working with such engaged and forward-thinking students has been a pleasure. Their efforts to raise awareness about the impact of grief on youth and families and our free services are invaluable. We believe that together we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need of grief support.”

Rick’s Place, founded in memory of Rick Thorpe, a 9/11 victim, provides a comforting space for individuals to process their loss, pay tribute to loved ones, and receive specialized support.

Westfield State University class of Advanced Public Relations pose in front of a poster design for “Stick Together with Rick’s Place Where Hope Scores Big,” campaign. (Courtesy of Westfield State News)

Suzanne Boniface, Adjunct Professor of Communication at Westfield State, emphasized the civic engagement aspect of the course, stating, “Students in this class use the skills they have acquired from their studies and gain practical experience for their future careers.” She added that the campaign will not only increase awareness of Rick’s Place services but also aid in purchasing necessary supplies for their programs.

Those interested in contributing to the campaign can do so through Venmo @hopescoresbig or by visiting Rick’s Place Donation Page.