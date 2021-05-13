Westfield State University 2020 and 2021 Commencements begin Thursday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University graduates will be attending their commencement with the class of 2020 and 2021 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The first commencement begins Thursday ay 1:30 p.m. with the 2020 undergraduates followed by the 2020 and 2021 graduate commencement at 6:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. – 2020 Undergraduate Commencement

6 p.m. – 2020 & 2021 Graduate Commencement

The commencements on Friday are as follows:

9 a.m. – 2021 Undergraduate Commencement A Departments to be included: art; biology; chemical and physical sciences; communication; computer and information science; criminal justice



1:30 p.m. – 2021 Undergraduate Commencement B Departments to be included: economics and management; education; english; environmental science; ethnic and gender studies; geography, planning and sustainability; health sciences; history



6 p.m. – 2021 Undergraduate Commencement C Departments to be included: language and culture studies; liberal studies; mathematics; movement science, sport, and leisure studies; music; nursing; political science; psychology; social work; sociology; theatre arts



“Westfield State remains committed to hosting high-quality, commemorative, and memorable events, while following COVID-inspired restrictions to best maintain the health and safety of everyone in attendance,” said President Saigo.

Two tickets were given to each graduate to allow guests to attend with assigned seats and social distanced from other groups. Out-of-state guests traveling to Massachusetts for the ceremony are required to comply with the state’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory.

The ceremonies will be live-streamed on Westfield State University’s website.