Westfield State University appoints new president

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University announced that they have selected public policy leader Dr. Linda Thompson who will serve as the university’s 21st president.

After the Board of Higher Education sends their approval, Thompson will begin her presidency this summer.

“Based on Dr. Thompson’s credentials and wealth of experience in influential leadership and collaboration, paired with her highly engaging campus visit with Westfield State’s varied constituents, the Board voted to recommend her as the University’s next leader,” said Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Queenin.

Thompson has served as dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UMass since 2017 and previously held a similar position at West Chester University. She has taught nursing and public health throughout her career at 10 different colleges and universities. Thompson has also published more than 100 articles, books, book chapters, and abstracts.

Her experience includes serving as director of Occupational Medicine and Safety in Baltimore, serving as special secretary for Children, Youth, and Families in Maryland, and being the chief policy advisor to the governor of Maryland on all children and youth matters.

Thompson will succeed Interim President Roy H. Saigo who has led Westfield State University through 2020 to 2021 academic year.