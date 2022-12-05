WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Westfield State University has been awarded a grant from the Davis Educational Foundation to support their ongoing project: Reimagining General Education: Tackling Content, Pedagogy, and Assessment to Deliver a Better Student Experience.

The $298,710 grant is from the Davis Educational Foundation, according to a news release from Westfield State University. The Foundation supports the undergraduate programs of public and private, regionally accredited, baccalaureate degree-granting colleges and universities throughout six New England states.

The grant will allow the school to build on its strategic plan to contribute to the economic, social, and cultural growth of the northeast region. They will do this by developing the knowledge, skills, and character essential for students to become responsible leaders as well as engaged citizens.

The grant will be used by Westfield State’s Special Committee on Reforming General Education (SCORE) to support course redesign and the implementation of high-impact practices into their curriculum. The committee consists of member representation across divisions and was created to redesign WSU’s General Education program, which began work in May 2021.

President Linda Thompson, DrPH, MPH, RN, FAAN said, “We are grateful to the Davis Educational Foundation for recognizing the importance of creating an educational experience that is timely, relevant, and truly represents what students need to be successful in contemporary society.”