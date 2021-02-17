Westfield State University awards emeriti status to eight retired faculty and staff members

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University has recognized eight retired employees as emeriti faculty and staff during a recent online ceremony.

Ninety-five current faculty, staff, and administrative members were also recognized for celebrating milestones from five to 35 years of service to the University.

“We are so proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our emeriti and to applaud the dedication of so many talented individuals and their commitment to the success of our students,” said Roy H. Saigo, Westfield State’s interim president.

Several emeriti faculty and staff made significant contributions to the city of Westfield during their tenure at the University.

The new emeriti are: