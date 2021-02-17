Westfield State University awards emeriti status to eight retired faculty and staff members

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University has recognized eight retired employees as emeriti faculty and staff during a recent online ceremony.
Ninety-five current faculty, staff, and administrative members were also recognized for celebrating milestones from five to 35 years of service to the University.
“We are so proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our emeriti and to applaud the dedication of so many talented individuals and their commitment to the success of our students,” said Roy H. Saigo, Westfield State’s interim president.
Several emeriti faculty and staff made significant contributions to the city of Westfield during their tenure at the University.
The new emeriti are:
- Patricia Berube: helped to ensure the health of Westfield State students through 34 years of service, primarily as the director of Health Services.
- Susan Krieg: served Westfield State for 30 years, helping to shape the University’s learning disabilities program through the Banacos Academic Center.
- Amy Szlachetka: devoted 25 years of service to Westfield State, as director of the Campus Center and commuter student services.
- Katharine Tansey: served the University for 26 years, working in Conference Services, Alumni Affairs, the library, and finally, the Education Department.
- Dr. Laura Baker: spent 11 of her 47 years as a professional educator at Westfield State, as an associate professor of special education and department chair.
- Dr. William Cook: taught criminal justice at Westfield State for 27 years, earning a John M. Nevins Outstanding Educator Award in 1998.
- Dr. Jane Mildred: helped develop the master’s in the social work program and worked closely with more than 1,000 students as founding MSW field education director during her tenure.
- Dr. Cheryl Stanley: served the University’s Department of Education for 27 years, eventually becoming department chair and dean of the College of Education.