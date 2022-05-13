WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University held it’s graduation Friday in the heart of Springfield. Excitement filled the air at the MassMutual Center where 745 graduates gathered to celebrate their last four years of hard work.

“It feels good, all the hours that I put into school and playing basketball at the same time, seems like it finally paid off, so I’m happy in the spot I’m at right now and I can’t wait for the future,” said graduate Jordan Wiggins.

John Ockerbloom, Managing Director of US Real Estate and member of the Class of 1989, delivered the keynote address.

A student of the class of 2023, Derrick Harnish, sang the national anthem. Students said they may not know what the future holds but they are excited for a new adventure.

“I got a lot to figure out but, I’m happy I have a degree, I’m happy I came here, I’m happy I went – it was the best time of my life,” said graduate Liam Connaughton.

Graduate students had their commencement at the MassMutual Center Friday evening.