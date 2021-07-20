Westfield State University holds job fair

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A $500 signing bonus, that’s what Westfield State University offered prospective employees who signed up for a job at the job fair.

The school is trying to fill over 60 positions ranging from culinary workers to cashiers. 22News went to the job fair just before noon on Tuesday and we saw quite the turnout.

Bill Connor, Director of Dining at Westfield State University said, “Yeah, we’re really excited with the standing room only. I think it is an opportunity for us to find some really great folks that will take great care of our students. You know, when our students are here, we see them like family and we want folks here to treat them just like family. Welcoming them to the dining halls, welcoming them to their residential halls.”

The jobs start with a pay rate of $16 per hour for both full and part-time positions.