HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from two local colleges will gather to kick off a new partnership program that is meant to boost employment in the healthcare field.

Educators and students will join Holyoke Community College with Westfield State University to announce a first-of-its-kind program in the state, allowing students to pursue a nursing degree simultaneously with the combined resources of both schools.

Nursing departments in the now post-Covid era are in dire need of reinforcements. Before the pandemic, nearly 6.5 percent of nursing positions in acute care settings were vacant. Now, vacancies are more than double that, at 13.4 percent, lagging behind staffing levels from 2018.

A survey that was released in late April from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing found that around 100,000 registered Nurses left the workforce due to stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic, and another 610,000 who had more than 10 years of experience and were over age 57 said they plan to retire in the next four years.

Meanwhile, data from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing shows just under 92,000 qualified applications to undergraduate nursing programs were denied in 2021 simply due to insufficient educational resources.

This program will help get much-needed nursing professionals through their education and into the workforce faster by allowing students to complete coursework for their Associates’s and Bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Working on those degrees simultaneously speeds up the process and opens up access to candidates who may not have been able to go the traditional route due to funding, time, or qualification barriers.