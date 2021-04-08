Westfield State University hosts cross-cultural talk about Environmental Justice

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will host its annual Cross-Cultural Symposium on Thursday morning via Zoom.

This year’s theme is “Environmental Justice,” and two presentations will be featured by different panelists.

According to a news release sent to 22News, From 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. panelist Raphael E. Arku, Sc.D., Assistant Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst will present “Inequalities in living environment, air pollution, and health in low-income settings.”

The second panelist will be Sarita Hudson, Director of Programs and Development at the Public Health Institute of Western Mass, and then Maninder Singh Westfield State Junior majoring in Environmental Science will host a conversation about the discussed topics.

At 11:15 a.m., another conversation titled, “On Planet Earth Everything Is Connected: Environmental Justice Begins with Mother Earth,” will be led by novelist, Esther Figueroa, and other Westfield State members.