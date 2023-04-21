WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University is hosting its annual Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity (CURCA) celebration on Friday.

CURCA is an experience that highlights and showcases undergraduate work that was created by students of all disciplines, according to a news release sent to 22News from Westfield State University.

This showcase includes presentations from more than 250 Westfield State University students. CURCA features work from different levels of the curriculum, such as first-year and common core classes, independent studies, major-specific classes, summer research programs, and honors projects.

Majors and mediums like videography, visual poetry, digital storytelling, and posters of all varieties are emphasized as the intermediate results of their hard work throughout the semester, whether it was developed during their regular classes, or through independent research and different internships.

The CURCA celebration is being held on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Catherine Dower Center for the Performing and Fine Arts building on campus. This event is free to attend and is open to the public.