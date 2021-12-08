Westfield State University hosts Stuff-a-Cruiser gift drive

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University police held their annual “Stuff a Cruiser” gift drive.

They set shop on campus Wednesday. The drive benefits victims of domestic violence by way of the local YWCA. The campus police department teams up with the Springfield YWCA to collect unwrapped toys, winter clothing, and toiletries.

Many of the people donating include Westfield State’s students and faculty. Lt. Bernie St. George told 22News, “So we’re collecting toiletries, and women’s products and hats, gloves and scarves and blankets. And all kinds of things. And cash donations of course. That always helps and gift cards and so forth.”

University police have been holding this donation drive for the past 20 years.