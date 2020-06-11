Westfield State University investigating “disturbing social media” posts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University is investigating after school officials were made aware of “disturbing social media matters,” this week.

In a message posted on Instagram to the college community, President Ramon Torrecilha said he understands the outrage and frustration and shares the disgust and disappointment in reaction to recent deplorable exchanges on social media.

Torrecilha added that the social media exchanges are far from Westfield State’s mission and values of inclusion, diversity, and equity.

The exchanges on social media were not specified in the university president’s message. You can read her full statement below.

The following is a message from Westfield State University President Ramon Torrecilha to the campus community: